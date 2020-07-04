Grayson County government on Tuesday morning released the county’s official primary election results, which, among other races, narrowed down the field of Leitchfield City Council candidates from 18 to 12.
During a press conference in the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse, Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon read the county’s election results.
The Leitchfield City Council primary narrowed down the field of 18 candidates to 12, and the top vote-getters in descending order were as follows: Billy Dallas (586), Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell (542), Margie Decker (489), Carl “Moon” Smith (444), Clayton Miller (431), Joanne Deweese (417), Terri Haycraft (371), Jessica Embry (355), Sheila Puckett (326), Charlie Elmore (316), Angela Gibson (312), Stacey Whitley (291), Jeremy Lowe (261), Elizabeth Moutardier (249), Alan Edwards (210), Allen Keown (190), Glendol Smith (136), and David Duff (85).
The top 12 vote-getters from the Leitchfield City Council primary election — Dallas, Cottrell, Decker, Carl Smith, Miller, Deweese, Haycraft, Embry, Puckett, Elmore, Gibson, and Whitley — will go on to the November general election, which will determine the six individuals who will serve on the council starting in January of 2021.
On the Republican side, incumbent President Donald Trump won the Grayson County primary for President of the United States with 3,479 votes; incumbent U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell won the Grayson County primary election for United States Senator with 3,061 votes; incumbent U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie won the Grayson County primary for United States Representative (2nd Congressional District) with 3,409 votes; and Bill Dalton won the Grayson County primary election for 4th Magisterial District Constable with 337 votes to Darrick Austin’s 195 votes.
On the Democratic side, Joe Biden won the Grayson County primary election for President of the United States with 979 votes, and Amy McGrath won the Grayson County primary election for United States Senator with 842 votes.
Lastly, some Grayson County voters were asked whether they were in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages by the drink in the Rock Creek voting district at restaurants and dining facilities with a seating capacity of at least 50 persons and which derive at least 70% of their gross receipts from the sale of food if the alcoholic beverage is purchased in conjunction with a meal. 117 voted “YES,” and 75 voted “NO.”
During the press conference, Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis thanked Grayson County residents for “sticking with us during this trying time,” as well as her staff and the county Board of Elections for their efforts during this election.
