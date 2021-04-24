The city of Leitchfield celebrated the grand opening of its new city hall and police department with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.
The two-and-a-half-year effort to purchase, renovate, and move into the former Rite Aid building, located at 515 South Main St., culminated with Monday’s ribbon cutting, followed by the first Leitchfield City Council meeting held in the new facility.
“This is a huge day for us at the city,” said Leitchfield City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Woosley, in her welcome address.
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry concurred and said he hopes the community can be proud of its new city hall and police department, a building the city will be able to have “for generations to come.”
“This is your city hall; make it yours,” said Embry. “Come here and be involved in what’s going on.”
Because the project began under the leadership of former Mayor William Thomason, Embry invited Thomason to speak prior to Monday’s ribbon cutting.
Thomason said he was proud and honored to attend the event, and thanked the city officials and citizens whose efforts help make Leitchfield progress and whose imagination helped bring the new city hall and police department to life.
Thomason also encouraged more citizens of Leitchfield to become involved in their community, either through public service or volunteering.
Leitchfield Police Chief David Riley spoke as well and said that, as a police officer he is “extremely proud” of the new building.
Riley also expressed his appreciation for those who had the vision of growing the Leitchfield Police Department.
“With places like this, departments like this to come to, it draws young officers,” Riley said, adding that recruitment and retention of new officers has become a major focus for police departments, and the new facility will be a key recruiting tool.
Riley also noted that, with its new, expanded facility, the LPD is now able to offer new services to the community, such as designated safe parking spots, which are under 24-hour camera surveillance.
“We’re striving to get better, and we’ll continue to strive,” Riley said.
Following the program, attendees moved outside the facility for the official ribbon cutting, after which officials provided a guided tour of the new city hall and police department.
The Leitchfield City Council’s first meeting in the new city hall was held after this, and the new facility comes equipped with updated broadcasting capabilities for the council’s meetings. While meetings will continue to be streamed live on Facebook, citizens may also view them on the city’s newly established YouTube channel, titled “City of Leitchfield Ky.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.