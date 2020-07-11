Leitchfield Parks and Recreation this week approached the city council about potentially installing a “sensory museum” playground for autistic and special needs children in the community.
Parks and Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman said, during Monday’s city council meeting, that Leitchfield was recently approached by a company wishing to install one of these playgrounds in the city as a “demo” for other areas to observe.
Should Leitchfield accept the offer, it would be able to purchase the playground equipment at a discounted rate of $18,000, as opposed to the regular $75,000 market value, according to Saltsman.
Saltsman said there will be only three of these playgrounds installed as a part of this demo program, and two have already been sold.
Because the playground company designing these sensory museums has not yet publicized them, Saltsman was unable to reveal the specific design, but she said it would include several stations with which children can interact, including a “push pin,” which is a larger scale version of the pin art toy that traces the outline of an object pressed into it.
Including the price of installation, the total cost of the sensory museum playground would be about $36,000, but Saltsman, after receiving approval from the city council to do so, will be applying for a $25,000 grant through State Farm to help fund the project.
Saltsman said the city will learn if it has received the grant in September.
Leitchfield City Councilman Billy Dallas said that, while the program and presentation are “great,” the city should be mindful of how it spends its money with the COVID-19 pandemic still going on.
“We may have to put a freeze on everybody at any time,” Dallas said.
Concluding the discussion, the city council voted to authorize Saltsman to apply for the State Farm grant.
In other business:
- Leitchfield City Councilman Dennie Fentress provided an update on the city’s proposed dog park. He said about $11,500 has been raised for the park so far, and officials estimate it will cost about $20,000 in total. Anyone wishing to donate is encouraged to submit their tax deductible donations to the Twin Lakes Humane Society.
- The city council voted to authorize Mayor Rick Embry to sign a contract with Grayson County Schools to provide Leitchfield Police Department school resource officers to Grayson County High School and Grayson County Middle School.
- The city council heard and approved the second and final reading of the amended Leitchfield Solid Waste ordinance, which will now provide a reduced rate for small commercial businesses and houses of worship. Businesses and houses of worship affected by this ordinance will be required to apply for the reduced rate.
