Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry announced Monday that he would be tasking three city council members with conducting a feasibility study on whether the city can financially support restarting its recycling program.
During Monday evening’s regular Leitchfield City Council meeting, Embry said recycling is a program the city supports but chose to discontinue because it was losing about $200,000 a year on it.
He noted that several other nearby locations, such as Greenville and Warren County, had discontinued their recycling programs as well.
According to Embry, without a buyer for the city’s recycling product, it cannot justify restarting the program.
“We cannot recycle based on it’s politically correct,” said Embry. “We can’t continue to recycle or start it back up because it’s an election year. We’ve got to manage to run the city based on firm financial status.”
With that said, the mayor asked Leitchfield city council members Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, Jessica Embry, and Billy Dallas (this year’s budget committee) to work with Public Works Director Wesley Shull to conduct a feasibility study on whether it is financially viable for the city to restart its recycling program.
“If someone wants to buy it and gives us enough money for it, we’ll get back in the recycling business,” Mayor Embry said, adding that he expects the three council members to report back at the next city council meeting with their findings.
Shull said he intends to speak with other Public Works directors to see if they have restarted or continued to offer their recycling programs.
Shull also noted that Leitchfield has been able to sell cardboard at a rate of about $90 per ton.
“It’s coming back a little,” Shull said.
Mayor Embry said the city needs to recycle if there is any way to do so, noting that Leitchfield does not need to make a profit on the program, but must offer it in a way that is fiscally responsible.
“Everybody is for recycling,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
While the city does not currently pick up recycling from residents’ homes, it does offer recycling receptacles outside the front gate of its solid waste transfer station, located at 510 South English St.
Leitchfield City Council candidate Jeanna Carnes, who was in attendance at Monday’s meeting, brought up the issue of people leaving their garbage, not recycling, in these receptacles.
Dallas said this has been an ongoing issue, but noted that, if the bins were not available, people would leave these items on the ground or in other dumpsters throughout the city.
In other business, the city council:
- Heard from Mayor Embry that, following discussions between himself, Leitchfield Code Enforcement Officer Tyler Harrell, and City Attorney Earlene Wilson, it was determined changes will need to be made to the way the city enforces its codes, particularly when addressing inoperable vehicles kept on properties for recreational use, such as derby cars.
- Heard the first reading of the city’s amended budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
- Heard from Mayor Embry that the city is looking to transition to cashless transactions at the transfer station’s scales and Leitchfield Animal Shelter as of April 4, based on the auditor’s report. He said signs have been posted to notify people of this change.
- Heard from Shull that the Grayson County Fiscal Court will hold its tire amnesty program at the transfer station on April 7, 8, and 9. Additionally, the transfer station will be open every Saturday in April and then will continue to open the first Saturday of each month through the fall.
