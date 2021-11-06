After months of work, the city of Leitchfield officially adopted the ordinance establishing code enforcement on Monday evening.
In a special called meeting held immediately prior to its regular meeting Monday night, the Leitchfield City Council heard and unanimously approved the second and final reading of the Leitchfield Code Enforcement ordinance.
Per the ordinance, Leitchfield’s code enforcement board will consist of three members who, together, will “have the power to issue remedial orders and impose civil fines as a method of enforcing city ordinances when a violation of the ordinance has been classified as a civil offense.”
The Leitchfield code enforcement board will meet in regular session quarterly on the second Tuesdays of the months of March, June, September, and December at 5 p.m.
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry then introduced the individuals whom will serve on the Leitchfield code enforcement board: Danny Joe Allen, Dr. Gay Fulkerson, and Stacey Whitley. Rick Minton will serve as an alternate.
During its regular meeting Monday, the city council heard the first readings of several ordinances that are being amended to show that they will be enforced by Leitchfield Code Enforcement moving forward, including ordinances related to the ownership and maintenance of dogs and cats within the city; unsafe structures; occupational licenses; nuisances; junkyards; and dumpsters and garbage.
Additionally, the first reading of an ordinance establishing the position of Leitchfield Code Enforcement Officer — the individual who will investigate reports of code violations — was also read Monday, and current Planning & Zoning Administrator Tyler Harrell has been designated to serve in this position after the ordinance is adopted.
Per this ordinance, the Leitchfield code enforcement officer will have the authority “to issue civil citations for violations of codes of the City of Leitchfield” and will “attend meetings of the code enforcement board, investigate alleged code violations and perform tasks required to enforce the codes of the City of Leitchfield.”
The ordinance establishing the Leitchfield code enforcement board, as adopted Monday, also states that violations of ordinances enforced by the code enforcement board will be subject to the following schedule of civil fines.
If a citation for a violation of an ordinance is not contested by the person charged with the violation, the following penalties will apply:
$25 (first offense), $50 (second offense), and $100 (all others) for violations of the Leitchfield animal ownership ordinance;
$100 (first offense), $125 (second offense), and $150 (all others) for building and construction code violations;
$10 (first offense), $25 (second offense), and $50 (all others) for garbage ordinance violations;
$50 (first offense), $75 (second offense), and $100 (all others) for occupational license ordinance violations;
and $10 (first offense), $25 (second offense), and $50 (all others) for violations of city codes regarding weeds.
If a citation is contested and a hearing before the code enforcement board is required, the following maximum penalties may be imposed at the discretion of the code enforcement board:
$100 (first offense), $200 (second offense), and $300 (all others) for violations of the Leitchfield animal ownership ordinance;
$500 (first offense), $750 (second offense), and $1,000 (all others) for building and construction code violations;
$75 (first offense), $150 (second offense), and $250 (all others) for garbage ordinance violations;
$500 (first offense), $750 (second offense), and $1,000 (all others) for occupational license ordinance violations; and $50 (first offense), $75 (second offense), and $100 (all others) for violations of city codes regarding weeds.
Embry, who pushed for code enforcement in Leitchfield, said he appreciates the individuals whom have agreed to serve on Leitchfield Code Enforcement, and assured them that he and the city council will support the actions they suggest taking.
“The citizens of Leitchfield will appreciate the homes in their neighborhood that are junk homes,” Embry said. “We’ll clean them up, and it will help every home value in the city of Leitchfield.”
