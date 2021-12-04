Big I Kentucky (BIG I KY), the state’s leading insurance trade association, awarded the 2021 E. Starling Holloway Insuror of the Year Award to Stephen Kinkade of Leitchfield.
He received the award during the association’s 125th Anniversary Convention & Trade Show on Nov. 11 at The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.
The E. Starling Holloway Insuror of the Year Award is given to an individual who has made a significant contribution, enhanced the ideals and reputation of the insurance industry, or has made a significant contribution to his community, state and country.
Kinkade is President of Kinkade-Cornell Insurance Agency in Leitchfield. He has been a beloved member of the BIG I KY board and association for the past 25 years, serving as Chairman in 2009 and as National Director from 2012-2020. After his many years of service to this association, he no doubt left it in a better place than when he started. Success can be measured in many ways, but Kinkade is the personification of servant leadership and exemplifies the characteristics of E. Starling Holloway.
“Steve has been a pillar inside Big I Kentucky being involved in every aspect of the association and at the national level. He has been a constant sounding board for important issues affecting our industry, a beacon of knowledge and, most importantly, a friend,” said Chip Atkins, Big I Kentucky National Director and CEO of R.H. Clarkson Insurance Agency in Louisville.
