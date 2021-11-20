The Leitchfield City Council finalized amending a number of city ordinances that will, moving forward, fall under the jurisdiction of Leitchfield Code Enforcement.
As introduced earlier this month, these ordinances relate to the ownership and maintenance of dogs and cats within the city; unsafe structures; vacant residential properties; occupational licenses; nuisances; automotive vehicle and machinery junkyards; and dumpsters and garbage.
Additionally, the second and final reading of an ordinance establishing the position of a paid Leitchfield Code Enforcement Officer — the individual who will investigate and cite code violations — was also held Monday, and Tyler Harrell has been designated to serve in this position.
Per this ordinance, the Leitchfield code enforcement officer will have the authority “to issue civil citations for violations of codes of the City of Leitchfield” and will “attend meetings of the code enforcement board, investigate alleged code violations and perform tasks required to enforce the codes of the City of Leitchfield.”
At the conclusion of the second readings of these amended ordinances, the city council voted to approve and adopt them.
Leitchfield Animal Shelter Director Jessica Williams also addressed the city council on Monday to request that some of the city’s current animal ownership ordinances be strengthened with stricter consequences in place for violations of them.
She specifically noted the city’s code related to loose animals, which, currently, makes it unlawful for owners of dogs and/or cats to permit them to run at large but contains no specific consequences for those found to be in violation of it.
City Attorney Earlene Wilson said there are many repeat offenders who violate this code as a result.
Williams said she and Wilson have worked together to address this and other issues related to animal ownership — including owners’ not providing adequate shelter for their pets — and will present their recommendations at a future city council meeting.
The first meeting of the Leitchfield Code Enforcement Board will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.
In other business:
- Mayor Rick Embry invited the public to attend the city council’s strategic planning meeting on Monday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. at Leitchfield City Hall. The council will discuss plans for working toward established goals and implementing a strategic plan — developed by the council with assistance from the Kentucky League of Cities — for the city’s growth. For more information, visit the City of Leitchfield — Government Facebook page.
The city council voted to appoint William Loyall, of Falls of Rough, to fulfill the remainder of Jim McGrew’s term on the Grayson County Airport Board following McGrew’s decision to resign. This term will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
