It was announced this week that the city of Leitchfield will look to institute a code enforcement program this fall.
Leitchfield City Attorney Earlene Wilson, during Monday evening’s regular meeting of the Leitchfield City Council, addressed the council to provide an update on the status of Leitchfield code enforcement.
Wilson said that, at the council’s next meeting, she wants to work through some issues before drafting an ordinance that will establish a Leitchfield code enforcement board, a body consisting of at least three individuals who will preside over hearings related to code violations.
In preparation for the upcoming work session, Wilson provided information on other code enforcement programs in the state to the council for review.
She said that what works for some may not work for the city of Leitchfield, and she wants to work with the council on a draft before the first code enforcement ordinance reading is held.
Wilson is also working with Leitchfield Code Enforcement Officer Tyler Harrell on the ordinance.
According to Wilson, the city’s goal is to have a finalized code enforcement ordinance in effect by the fall of this year.
In other business, the city council:
Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning 39 Shrewsbury Rd. in Leitchfield from a C-1 (Highway Commercial) to an R-2 (single-family medium density) dwelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.