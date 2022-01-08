The Leitchfield City Council held its first meeting of 2022 on Monday, and officials made it a top priority for the new year to sell the old city hall.
Midway into its regular meeting Monday night, the city council entered into executive session to discuss the possible sale of the former Leitchfield City Hall, located at 314 West White Oak St.
Upon returning to regular session, City Attorney Earlene Wilson said the city had advertised for sealed bids for the sale of the building twice, and the sole bid received from the second round that met the specifications — $175,000 from T & T Construction — was deemed too low to accept after it was opened Monday morning.
Following the two publications of the sale with no acceptable bids received, the city council voted Monday to authorize Mayor Rick Embry to negotiate the sale of the building himself, with the assistance of City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Woosley.
Embry said that, since the city received $250,000 for the former Leitchfield Police Department — a smaller building — from county government, officials want $300,000-$350,000 for the former city hall, which is about 10,000 square feet.
“We want to make a fair price,” he said.
Prospective buyers wishing to view the building are encouraged to contact Woosley at 270-259-4034.
In other business, the council members’ 2022 committee assignments were set.
Council members Margie Decker, Clayton Miller, and Carl “Moon” Smith were assigned to the Beautification, Personnel, Streets, Animal Shelter, and Police Department committees; and Billy Dallas, Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, and Jessica Embry were assigned to the Budget & Finance, Parks & Recreation, Sidewalks & Street Lights, Solid Waste, and Fire Department committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.