The Leitchfield City Council made numerous appointments to various boards and commissions on Monday, including replacing a number of longtime members.
First on the council’s agenda was to reappoint Kirk Collard to the Grayson County Airport Board for a three-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2021.
Then, with Jessica Embry’s recent election to the Leitchfield City Council and her term set to begin in January, the council voted to replace Embry on the Leitchfield Tourism Commission with Carla Winn. Winn will complete Embry’s term, which ends June 30, 2021.
Next, with Mark Buckles’ term on the Leitchfield Planning Commission set to expire on Dec. 31, Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry recommended the council appoint Wes Whitmore to replace Buckles beginning Jan. 1, 2021. This recommendation was approved by the council, and Whitmore will serve a four-year term on the planning commission.
Also, following Anna Edwards’ move outside the city limits of Leitchfield, she became ineligible to serve on the Leitchfield Board of Adjustments. Thus, the city council voted to replace her on the board with George Meredith.
The council also voted to reappoint Chairman Leon Shaw to the Board of Adjustments, and both his and Meredith’s four-year terms will begin on Jan. 1, 2021.
And, lastly, with Gail Basham also moving outside the city limits, she resigned from her position on the Board of Adjustments, despite her term not expiring until Jan. 1, 2024. On Embry’s recommendation, the council voted to appoint Steve Alvey to finish the remainder of Basham’s term.
In other business:
- Embry welcomed Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell back to the city council.
- Embry encouraged residents of Leitchfield to continue to protect themselves from COVID-19 by staying home when possible and wearing a mask when out in public.
- The city council voted to amend the city budget to approve Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall’s request to purchase a 2020 Chevrolet 2500 HD Crew Cab 4x4 for the Leitchfield Fire Department at a cost of $33,837 from Dan Powers GM Center. This purchase will replace a 1999 Jeep Cherokee.
- Embry suggested that the city council consider placing at least one county resident on the Leitchfield Utilities Commission because much of the utilities’ revenue comes from the county; however, no decision was made Monday.
