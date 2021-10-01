A Leitchfield man lost his life in a crash in Breckinridge County on Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call from the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with a collision near the 3500 block of South KY 259 near Harned, Kentucky.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 57-year-old Anthony Coogle, of Leitchfield, had been operating a 2005 Ford Taurus when he turned onto the roadway and into the path of a 2013 Ford Escape.
The Escape, operated by 62-year-old James Miller, of Hardinsburg, Kentucky, was traveling eastbound on KY 259 at the time, and, after colliding, Coogle’s vehicle then struck a 2006 Ford F-350 traveling in the westbound lane.
Coogle was transported from the scene by EMS to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased by the Breckinridge County Coroner’s Office.
Miller was also transported to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital as a precaution, and 39-year-old Adam Moore, also of Hardinsburg, Kentucky, who was operating the F-350, was not injured.
KY 259 was shut down for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision, which remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Brad Holloman.
