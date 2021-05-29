A Leitchfield man was killed in a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway early Thursday morning.
At approximately 3:47 a.m. CT on Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 4 was was called to respond to a single-vehicle collision near the 120 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hardin County.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 26-year-old Jacob Wisdom, of Leitchfield, had been traveling westbound on the parkway in a 2000 Toyota Camry when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his vehicle, according to a press release.
The Toyota then entered into the median before overturning several times, causing Wisdom to be ejected from the vehicle.
Wisdom was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.
The affected portion of the Western Kentucky Parkway was partially closed in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision.
KSP Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, White Mills Fire Department, Hardin County EMS, and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.
The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Tyler Lynch.
