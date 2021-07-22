A Leitchfield man accused of fleeing police on a stolen motorcycle died in a crash during the pursuit last Thursday.
On July 15 at 1 p.m., Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision involving a motorcycle. The collision occurred near the 2500 block of Sunfish Bee Spring Road in Edmonson County. Troopers responded to the scene.
Law enforcement’s preliminary investigation indicated that the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office had initiated a pursuit of a stolen motorcycle being operated by 34 year-old Kristopher M. Burden, of Leitchfield, according to a KSP press release.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy lost sight of the motorcycle as it entered Edmonson County, but an Edmonson County Deputy Sheriff observed the motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 259 North in the Kyrock area of Edmonson County.
The operator of the vehicle allegedly made an unlawful turn in the middle of the roadway, nearly striking another vehicle that was traveling on Highway 259 North, and the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a pursuit of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle turned west onto Sunfish Bee Spring Road where the operator failed to negotiate a curve and exited the roadway. Burden was ejected from the motorcycle after striking a roadway sign and guardrail.
Burden was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Edmonson County Coroner. Burden was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The investigation continues and is being led by Det. Michael Waggener. He was assisted on the scene by the Brownsville Police Department, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office, Edmonson County EMS, Kyrock Fire Department, and Edmonson County Coroner.
