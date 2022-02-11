A Leitchfield resident was involved in a crash that left one man dead in Butler County on Wednesday.
At 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Kentucky State Police Post 3, out of Bowling Green, was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to respond to a fatal collision near the 4000 block of Reedyville Road (KY 185) in the Roundhill community of Butler County.
According to a press release, troopers’ preliminary investigation revealed that, leading up to the crash, 36-year-old Dustin W. Fields, of Leitchfield, had been operating a 2017 Chevrolet pickup in the southbound lane of Reedyville Road near the 4000 block.
At the same time, 63-year-old Timothy R. Phelps, of Bowling Green, Kentucky was operating a 2006 Scion SUV in the northbound lane at the same location when the two vehicles collided head on near the center dividing line of the roadway.
Phelps was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Butler County Coroner.
No other injuries were reported in the collision.
The investigation continues and is being led by Trooper Michael Wathen. He was also assisted on the scene by Butler County EMS, the 4th district and Morgantown fire departments, Butler County Emergency Management, and Butler County Rescue Squad.
