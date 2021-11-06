Michelle Lynch, manager of the McDonald’s restaurant at 714 S. Main St. in Leitchfield, has won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s restaurant managers globally.
Lynch was one of 390 McDonald’s restaurant managers around the world, from 60 markets, representing the top 1% of restaurant managers to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize and a trophy.
Lynch has worked at McDonald’s for 6 years and was presented with this award by local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Tom Burrell, Supervisor Brooke Cox, and Franchise Business Partner Stephanie Becker.
McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald’s and its customers.
McDonald’s is committed to creating employment opportunities for people of all ages and from all backgrounds, as well as boosting employability to help people gain the skills and experience they need to progress in their careers. McDonald’s provides opportunities for progression and promoting from within; around 90% of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.
— Submitted
