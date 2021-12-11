Leitchfield held its first official work session Monday to begin implementing a strategic plan to move the city forward.
The city of Leitchfield recently released its city council work plan, which was prepared by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) and details how the city can accomplish its economic and community development goals.
The plan states that Leitchfield is “poised for growth,” and planning “for the short- and long-term growth of the city is essential to sustaining economic prosperity and developing the quality of life.”
Chief among Leitchfield’s current priorities, as detailed in the work plan and announced by Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry, is to annex surrounding properties outside the city limits.
The work plan states, “Expanding the current boundaries through annexation should be considered to ensure adequate and suitable land for business, industry, housing and public spaces is available now and in the future.”
Leitchfield City Councilwoman Jessica Embry spearheaded the strategic planning initiative and said Monday she considers the resulting work plan to be a road map for the city’s future, as showcased by the four goals outlined in the report that should be prioritized in order to move the city forward.
Those four goals are:
- To ensure that every resident and business has access to high-speed broadband internet in Leitchfield.
- To build a well-educated 21st Century workforce to meet the needs of a 21st Century economy.
- To increase tourism and attract lake residents to local businesses within Leitchfield.
- To improve upon the existing efforts to beautify the city of Leitchfield.
City Councilman Billy Dallas said he believes all four of these goals are attainable; however, building a well-educated 21st Century workforce to meet the needs of a 21st Century economy will be the biggest hurdle to overcome.
According to the KLC work plan, of the 6,500 people who work in the city, nearly 5,600 of them commute into the city; about 1,200 workers both live and work in the city; and about 1,500 city residents commute elsewhere to work.
Additionally, in 2019, median earnings for workers who live in Leitchfield amounted to just over $26,000, which was lower than the statewide level of more than $31,000, and median household earnings totaled about $31,000, “considerably lower than the state median of about $50,500,” the work plan states.
Mayor Embry noted that another barrier to the city’s progress is an above-average debt for a city Leitchfield’s size.
The work plan states that, while Leitchfield’s tax revenues have nearly doubled since Fiscal Year 2010, property tax revenues have remained flat, and city officials have only adopted a 4% growth rate allowed by state law since Fiscal Year 2017. Additionally, the city’s total expenditures — not including utilities — increased 48.6% between fiscal years 2010 and 2020.
Councilwoman Embry said a key factor to improving the city’s economic standing is to ensure it has enough of a workforce to keep restaurants open, and, to do that, the city must look for avenues to offer assistance with mental health and substance abuse, among other issues, as well as workforce training.
“It’s our job to make our community better, in my opinion,” said Councilwoman Embry, who suggested potentially creating a Community Resource Officer position, someone on the city’s payroll who could work with law enforcement to connect people with the resources they need.
City Councilwoman Margie Decker said the citizens of Leitchfield want jobs and the city cleaned up, and she agreed with Councilwoman Embry that mental health also needs to be addressed to help tackle these issues.
Mayor Embry said having a capable workforce is a necessity, and officials plan to meet with representatives from Elizabethtown Community & Technical College (ECTC) in the near future to discuss expanding the college’s services locally.
Monday’s work session was open for public attendance, and Jeanna Carnes, who recently announced she has filed to run for Leitchfield City Council, said that, while a college education is a great thing, it is not the only avenue for local residents; trade schools are equally as important.
City Councilman Carl “Moon” Smith said the city should explore avenues of collaborating with the Grayson County Technology Center, Grayson County Schools’ vocational school.
Former Leitchfield City Councilman and City Attorney Dennie Fentress said he sees no reason the city could not offer financial/tax incentives to expand the Leitchfield ECTC campus, as well as to attract new industries or revitalize properties.
Fentress also said he supports annexation because it will help to raise Leitchfield’s median income, which, in turn, will lure more businesses to the city.
City Councilman Clayton Miller said the goal of attracting tourism to Leitchfield cannot succeed without addressing Leitchfield’s vacant/dilapidated properties, and he commended the efforts in recent years to revitalize Leitchfield’s Public Square.
City Councilman Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell said that, while all of these goals are important, Leitchfield cannot forget its infrastructure (roads, ditches, sidewalks, etc.).
He said the city has talked for 10 years about putting sidewalks on Cave Mill and Lilac roads, but Leitchfield is limited in the work it can do each year because he feels the city does not allot enough funding for infrastructure projects, particularly road paving.
With many topics discussed, officials decided they would continue holding public strategic planning work sessions in the future, with the next meeting scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. prior to the second Leitchfield City Council meeting in February (Monday, Feb. 21). Citizens are encouraged to attend these meetings.
The city of Leitchfield’s strategic work plan may be read in full either on the City of Leitchfield — Government Facebook page or by contacting Leitchfield City Hall.
Following the work session, the city council gaveled into its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
During that meeting, the council voted to reappoint Michael Pierce to the Grayson County Airport Board; reappoint Leon Shaw to the Leitchfield Planning Commission; replace David Langley on the Leitchfield Planning Commission with George Hack; and replace Steve Kinkade on the Leitchfield Board of Adjustments with Langley.
