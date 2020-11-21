The Kentucky Recreation and Park Society recently met for its annual State Conference and Trade Show at The James E. Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
KRPS is a state affiliate to the National Recreation and Park Association and provides training opportunities and continuing education opportunities to parks and recreation professionals, city, county, and state officials and partnering organizations such as Eastern Kentucky University and the Kentucky League of Cities. The mission of the society is “to empower members to further the benefits parks and recreation offers to all people.”
Department of the Year Awards are given each year to recognize a recreation department or agency who has demonstrated outstanding contributions in leisure services. These departments have shown innovative programs and demonstrated outstanding achievement in one or more areas that are inclusive of all facets of parks and recreation programs.
Among those recipients was Leitchfield Parks & Recreation, which has been getting residents out to the local parks, and, in recognition of these efforts, the department was named a 2020 Class I Outstanding Department of the Year.
Innovative programming ideas and partnerships have proved successful in making this focus a reality. The Butterfly hunt, as well as a new playground and dog park have all been top priorities in 2020 to meet the needs and requests of the community. The additions to parks in Leitchfield have drawn the community closer than ever and allow for many future park additions and expansion.
“We congratulate the City of Leitchfield Parks & Recreation department and their staff that have worked together to further the pursuit of the quality of life and investing in the citizens of their communities,” KRPS officials said.
— Submitted
