Leitchfield Parks and Recreation announced this week that, as of Friday, the city’s playgrounds are reopening.
In an email, Leitchfield Parks and Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman said users of the playgrounds are requested to follow healthy at work guidelines.
According to Saltsman, signs will be posted at each playground explaining the rules, and the city will be sanitizing all the playgrounds next Wednesday and Thursday.
Currently, the city is not opening the restrooms.
“We just don’t have the man power to clean them several times a day,” Saltsman said. “Therefore, for the safety of our community, they will remain closed at this time.”
Playground equipment will be sanitized at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, and park users are asked to comply with the following:
- Stay home if you are feeling sick. Do not enter playground area.
- Wash or sanitize hands frequently. Practice good hygiene.
- Social distance 6 feet from other users outside of your household.
- Wearing cloth face coverings or masks is recommended.
- A maximum of 25 people will be permitted on the playground area.
- Throw all wipes, gloves, and trash in a garbage can.
Users are reminded to play at their own risk, Saltsman said.
