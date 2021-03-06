The Leitchfield Police Department conducted a death investigation Wednesday night related to a man found unresponsive in a yard on West Walnut Street.
According to Detective Kevin Smith, at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the Leitchfield police and fire departments, as well as Grayson County EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive male lying in the yard of a residence on West Walnut Street.
Law enforcement’s investigation determined that 38-year-old Joseph Meredith, of Leitchfield, had fallen and suffered a head injury that resulted in his death. His obituary states that he died at his residence Wednesday.
Smith said there is no evidence of foul play related to the incident.
The Kentucky State Police assisted with the investigation.
