Josh Wagner, of Miracle Recreation Equipment, third from right, accepts a $9,000 check from Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 Junior Vice Commander Ed Schott, third from left, during a gathering on Tuesday morning at Schott’s Redneck Ranch Restaurant. Also pictured, from left, are Past Kentucky State VFW Commander Carl Kaelin, Leitchfield Parks and Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman, Post 12175 Chaplain Larry Allen and Past VFW Post 12175 Commander Tim Hack.