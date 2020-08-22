Leitchfield Parks and Recreation and Miracle Recreation Equipment accepted a $9,000 donation this week to install a “sensory museum” in James D. Beville Community Park.
The Collectively Outside Foundation, a private organization founded by the heirs of James D. Beville, first presented the donation to Leitchfield VFW Post 12175, which, in turn, gave the donation to the city.
Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 Junior Vice Commander Ed Schott said the effort is part of the local VFW post’s desire to serve its community, as well as its veterans.
He said all members of VFW Post 12175 were in favor of supporting the project, which will establish a recreation area in Leitchfield’s James D. Beville Community Park specifically designed for autistic and special needs community members.
According to Josh Wagner, a representative from Miracle Recreation, his company is the first to make such a playground, which is designed to provide sensory relief for children and adults.
He said that Leitchfield will getting the second of two in the world.
Leitchfield will be establishing the sensory museum playground at a discounted rate as part of a “demo” offer from Miracle Recreation.
In an effort to promote the sensory museum, Leitchfield was given the opportunity to purchase and have the sensory museum installed at a total price of $40,000, as opposed to the $100,000 market value, according to Wagner.
“I could think of no better place than Leitchfield,” Wagner said.
In addition to the $9,000 donation from Leitchfield VFW Post 12175, the city also received an $18,000 anonymous donation, and Leitchfield Tourism agreed to pay the rest of the cost, Saltsman said.
Wagner said Leitchfield’s sensory museum playground is expected to be installed this fall.
