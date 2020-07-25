The city of Leitchfield on Monday issued a response to the lawsuit filed against the city by local insurance agent Aubrey Beatty’s RMI Inc.
After an executive session to discuss the pending litigation during Monday’s Leitchfield City Council meeting, Mayor Rick Embry read a statement on the subject on behalf of the city, as well as a separate statement issued by the city’s appointed legal counsel, Jeff Mando, of Covington, Kentucky.
Embry’s statement read as follows:
Recently, the city of Leitchfield was named as a defendant in a civil suit in Grayson Circuit Court. RMI, by and through Mr. Aubrey Beatty, has elected to file suit against the city, Mayor Embry, and members of the council. We have been instructed not to provide comment on the litigation on the advice of our counsel. Our current general liability provider, Kentucky League of Cities, provides outside counsel to defend the city in such actions. The Kentucky League of Cities appointed the highly respected Honorable Jeff Mando to represent us in this matter. Our local city attorney, Earlene Wilson, has stayed in contact with Mr. Mando, and he released this statement to share with you, the citizens of Leitchfield.
Embry then read Mando’s statement on the litigation:
Based upon my detailed review of the council minutes, RFP, city ordinances, and governing Kentucky law, the city’s decision to extend its insurance with KLC for an additional six months was completely transparent, justified, and legal, and demonstrated their good stewardship of city resources. Mr. Beatty appears to be a disgruntled bidder, and RMI’s decision to sue the Mayor and council members individually was completely baseless, undertaken merely to intimidate the city’s elected officials.
In closing, Embry said Mando has filed “a vigorous defense” to RMI’s claims.
In other business:
- Leitchfield Parks and Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman announced that the city has received an $18,000 anonymous donation to purchase the recently discussed sensory museum. Additionally, the Collectively Outside Foundation has donated $9,000 to help pay for the surfacing, and Parks and Recreation intends to request the remaining funding from Leitchfield Tourism.
- City Councilman Harold Miller announced that next year’s Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship has been scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021.
- Embry again encouraged residents to wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing when in public to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. He said residents may come to city hall and pay their utility bills, but he asked that they place their payments in the night depository if possible.
- The city council voted to purchase a $27,257 sign from Infinity Signs and Grafix for the new city hall/Leitchfield Police Department.
