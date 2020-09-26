The Leitchfield City Council on Monday voted to set the city’s property tax rates for 2020.
The council heard and approved the second and final reading of the 2020 Leitchfield Property Tax Rate ordinance during its regular meeting Monday evening.
Per the ordinance, Leitchfield will levy a tax of 12 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on all motor vehicles; 19.92 cents per $100 valuation of personal property; and 14.50 cents per $100 valuation on all lands and improvements.
Taxes will be due and payable 30 days after the tax bill has been mailed. Any tax bill not paid 30 days after it has been mailed will be declared delinquent and subject to a 6% penalty with a 6% interest rate applied per annum until it is paid.
Tax bills paid prior to 30 days will be permitted a 2% discount.
Taxes will be payable at Leitchfield City Hall.
In other business:
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry said that October will be Clean Up Month in the city of Leitchfield, and the solid waste transfer station will be open from 8 a.m. until noon every Saturday in October. Drop-off of household garbage for city residents will be free.
