The city of Leitchfield approved its operating budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year this week.
During the regular Leitchfield City Council meeting held Monday night, Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry opened the discussion regarding the proposed budget with his annual budget message, in which he laid out the city’s goals for the future.
Embry said formulating this year’s budget went better than in some previous years and that revenues remained strong over the past year, leaving the city optimistic for the coming fiscal year, beginning July 1.
Among the city’s next major projects will be the construction of a bike/walking trail near the Leitchfield Aquatic Center. Embry said the city will be receiving a grant of around $149,000 for this project, which will also include the establishment of an additional nine holes of disc golf.
Embry also said the city intends to “aggressively” look to annex areas to the west of the Leitchfield city limits.
“We have many benefits to offer those residents, and their properties and our tax rolls would benefit us,” he said, adding that he has found few residents in the area near Grayson County High School specifically who are opposed to being annexed.
Another major project for the city will be the creation of a Leitchfield code enforcement board, and the first draft on an ordinance that would do so is expected to be presented to the city council for review in July.
“When our neighborhoods have their abandoned and dilapidated homes cleaned up, it will increase the value of every home in Leitchfield,” Embry said. “Like I have said before, ‘Homes not fit for dogs shouldn’t be occupied by humans.’ ”
Embry said Leitchfield also has several valuable commercial properties that have gone unused for years and have become eyesores for Leitchfield.
“We must cite the owners for violations of our new code ordinance,” he said. “If a commercial property is worth a million dollars when being used, it’s not right to tax it for just pennies on the dollar (when vacant).”
At the conclusion of Embry’s budget message, Leitchfield Finance Officer Sabrina Whitaker then read the FY 2021-2022 budget ordinance to the city council.
Per the ordinance, the city projects its general fund will earn $8,480,257 in revenue, while its utility fund is projected to earn $10,536,090 and tourism fund is projected to earn $978,150.
Additionally, the city projects its general fund will have $10,828,365 in expenditures for FY 2021-2022 for a net year loss of $2,348,108; however, with funds carried forward from previous years, the city projects it will end the coming fiscal year with a positive cash balance of $4,179,197.
In regards to the utility fund, the city projects it will have $11,817,775 in expenditures for the coming fiscal year, garnering a net loss of $1,281,685; however, with its own funds from previous years carried forward, the utility fund is projected to end the fiscal year with a positive cash balance of $10,845,097.
And finally, the tourism fund is projected to have $1,094,217 in expenses in the coming year, for a net loss of $116,067; however, with funds carried forward, the tourism fund is expected to end the fiscal year with a positive cash balance of $1,049,067.
The first reading of the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget ordinance was held Monday evening, and the second and final reading of it was held during a special called meeting on Tuesday afternoon. After the second reading, the city council voted to adopt it.
In other business, the city council:
- Adopted its amended Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget.
- Was informed that the Leitchfield garbage rate, per ordinance requirement, will increase by 3.5% this year in response to the rising cost of hauling it.
- Was informed by Embry that the last city council meeting in July will be the final meeting that will be streamed on Facebook as officials are planning to stream their meetings solely on YouTube after this date. All council meetings streamed on YouTube will be archived on the “City of Leitchfield Ky” YouTube channel.
- Heard from Leitchfield City Attorney Earlene Wilson that she is drafting an ordinance to address “dumpster diving,” as well as citizens’ placement of trash in dumpsters for which they do not pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.