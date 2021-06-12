The Leitchfield City Council voted on Monday to place a bid on land.
Following an executive session held during the city council’s regular meeting Monday evening, Leitchfield City Attorney Earlene Wilson said the council had discussed possibly buying acreage of land, and a motion was requested to allow Wilson and City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Woosley to place a bid for the land at a “set amount,” due to Mayor Rick Embry’s being unable to attend the auction.
Officials opted not to publicly disclose the amount they intend to bid on the land (the location and acreage of which were also not shared publicly) so as not to jeopardize the purchase, but Leitchfield City Councilman Billy Dallas said he disagreed with the amount decided upon.
Because of this, Dallas voted against authorizing Wilson and Woosley to bid on Mayor Embry’s behalf; however, the motion passed as Councilmembers Margie Decker, Clayton Miller, and Carl “Moon” Smith voted in favor of it. Mayor Embry said he was in favor of the motion as well.
Councilmembers Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell and Jessica Embry were not in attendance at Monday’s meeting.
In other business:
- The city council, on Mayor Embry’s recommendation, voted to reappoint Ryan Bratcher, Kelly Stevenson, and Carla Winn to the Leitchfield Tourism Commission for three-year terms running from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2024.
- Mary Decker, of the Grayson County Historical Society requested that the city post a sign on East Main Street in Leitchfield prohibiting tractor trailers from driving down that street as many have become stuck causing a safety hazard. Public Works Director Wesley Shull has requested to have such a sign placed near that area, but approval had not yet been given as of Monday evening.
- Steve Kinkade, of Kinkade-Cornell Insurance Agency, per state requirement, addressed the city council regarding the conflict of interest in regards to his insurance agency’s serving as the facilitator for city employees’ insurance and his current positions on the Leitchfield Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.