The Leitchfield Tourism Commission is currently accepting grant applications for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Applications will be accepted until April 30.
According to Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson, the city tourism commission gives grants of up to $2,500 for events held in the city limits that are tourism generators. Grant funding must be used for advertising, printing, and promotion of the event.
Johnson said the Leitchfield Tourism Commission has, in the past, helped fund events such as the Grayson County Alliance’s Art in the Park and Ducking Hunger Regatta, the Grayson County Fair, the Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship, Western Kentucky Car Club events, and Christmas in the Park, among others.
Event funding guidelines and grant applications can be found online at visitleitchfield.com, or may be obtained at the Centre on Main, located at 425 South Main St. in Leitchfield.
For more information, contact Johnson at info@visitleitchfield.com or 270-259-5587.
