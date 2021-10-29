Leitchfield Utilities’ gas rates will increase beginning in November.
During its regular meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Leitchfield Utilities Commission discussed the need for raising the gas rates.
Leitchfield Utilities Chairman Robert Crawford recommended increasing the minimum bill for customers inside the city limits of Leitchfield from $7.30 for the first 1,000 cubic feet used to $9.
Additionally, Crawford recommended increasing the minimum bill for customers outside the city limits from $8.03 for the first 1,000 cubic feet used to $9.90. Customers outside the city limits are charged 10% more than those inside the city limits.
Lastly, Crawford recommended increasing the rate for industrial customers who use more than 20 million cubic feet per year from $6.63 per 1,000 cubic feet used to $8.30 per 1,000 cubic feet used.
Crawford said these rates compare favorably to several other utilities.
The Utilities Commission voted to set the new gas rates on Crawford’s recommendation, and they will become effective on bills sent out after Nov. 1.
Leitchfield Utilities currently supplies gas to customers in Breckinridge and Edmonson counties, as well as Grayson County.
