The Leitchfield Walk4Water celebrated its 10th anniversary this past Saturday, and it was announced that this year’s event raised over $16,000 to establish a clean water well and community garden for a village in the African country Zambia.
Hosted by Clinton Street Church of Christ and Healing Hands International, the Leitchfield Walk4Water raised approximately $16,742 thanks to the donations of 10 local organizations and more than 125 donors from 14 states.
With the amount raised this year, Leitchfield’s Walk4Water will fund both a well and an agricultural workshop in Zambia, providing both water and food.
Additionally, 31 people participated in the walk, which is held annually on the James D. Beville Community Park walking track to show solidarity with those in under-developed countries who must walk several miles each day to collect water.
According to Sean Judge, a representative of Healing Hands International, in its first nine years, the Leitchfield Walk4Water raised $117,930, which has sponsored wells in 17 communities around the world.
The theme of this year’s Walk4Water, which was emblazoned upon the event’s t-shirts, was “Change the Cycle,” and focused on how the ability to garner clean water can lift people out of a cycle of struggle and lost opportunities, according to Judge.
Judge said he has seen people in developing countries dance and rejoice as clean water wells have been established in their communities.
“Water is life,” he said. “Physically, we can’t live without it.”
For more information about the Walk4Water and Healing Hands International or to make a donation, visit walk4water.org.
