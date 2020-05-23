Seven additional COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites opened Friday in Walmart parking lots across the Commonwealth, including the Leitchfield Walmart.
The sites are supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth, and state and local officials to test anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines for who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.
Those interested in being tested need to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if they are eligible for testing and to make an appointment.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Kentucky during this unprecedented time,” said Kevin Thompson, Walmart Public Affairs Director. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth, Gov. Beshear and all the state and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
Details on the COVID-19 testing site:
• Beginning Friday, the sites are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly and include:
• Leitchfield Walmart, 1801 Elizabethtown Rd., Leitchfield
• Pikeville Walmart, 254 Cassidy Blvd., Pikeville, KY
• Paducah Walmart, 5130 Hinkleville Rd., Paducah, KY
• London Walmart, 1851 Highway 192 W, London, KY
• Ashland Walmart, 12504 U.S. Route 60, Ashland, KY
• Richmond Walmart, 820 Eastern BYP., Richmond, KY
• Bowling Green Walmart, 1201 Morgantown Rd., Bowling Green, KY
• Bardstown Walmart, 3795 E John Rowan Blvd., Bardstown, Kentucky (opened May 15)
• 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.
The site will be closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, but will open Tuesday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and resume its regular schedule on Wednesday.
• For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.
• Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
• The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.
• eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.
• The site will be staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals
• Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
• While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.
