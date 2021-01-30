Clay Leveronne of Grayson County was recently selected to serve on Kentucky Farm Bureau’s (KFB) 2021 Young Farmer Committee.
KFB’s young farmer programs focus on leadership development for young adults between the ages of 18-35.
Programs are geared toward introducing participants to the business side of Farm Bureau while offering family-oriented social events.
Members of the 2021 KFB Young Farmer Committee were announced in December at the 101st KFB Annual Meeting.
