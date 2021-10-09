Lillie Mae Morris, age 63, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1958 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Edward and Mable Hayse Logsdon.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Morris, of Leitchfield; her daughter, Beth Morris Blakeman (Doug) of Leitchfield; and sons, Terry Matthew and Joshua (Felicia) Morris, Adam “Nick” (Amanda) and Michael (Jessica) Welsh.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Isaac Edward Morris.
Joint Funeral services along with her brother, Jerry Logsdon, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Antioch Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Thursday until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.