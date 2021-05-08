Grayson County’s number of COVID-19 cases were on the rise again this week, inching the county closer to critical “red” status.
On Thursday afternoon, Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Embry, in a post on the Grayson County Health Department’s Facebook page, said officials are seeing COVID-19 variants in the county and believe they are more contagious.
Additionally, officials have become concerned as appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations have slowed despite only 30% of Grayson County’s population being vaccinated.
“People are fatigued and not wearing a mask,” said Embry. “Therefore, a lack of caution, along with the variants and vaccination refusal is what’s leading our county closer to ‘red.’ ”
As of Thursday evening, Grayson County was listed as an “orange” county, with an accelerated COVID-19 daily case rate of 21.1 cases per 100,000 people. In order to be classified as a red county in critical condition, a county must have 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 people.
As of the health department’s latest update prior to press time (shared on Wednesday), Grayson County had 53 individuals isolated with active cases of COVID-19 and two hospitalized. Wednesday’s announcement brought the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,200.
Also, as of Wednesday, Grayson County’s COVID-19 death toll was listed as 61 reported deaths, with 52 verified.
The health department has begun offering walk-in vaccination clinics, which require no appointment. One was held on Thursday at the Leitchfield campus of Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.
Next Thursday, May 13, the health department will administer 100 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on a first come, first served basis from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Leitchfield ECTC campus. To be eligible, one must be 18 years of age or older.
The health department will also hold a walk-in vaccination clinic next Friday, May 14 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. in response to requests for a clinic with special hours. This will be held at the Leitchfield ECTC campus as well, and the eligibility requirement will, once again, be that one is 18 years of age or older. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at this clinic.
