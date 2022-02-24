The Grayson County Health Department this week reported a “drastic” drop in local hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
On Monday, Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Horton said that, in addition to the decrease in hospitalizations, Grayson County’s overall rate of positive COVID-19 cases “has dropped significantly compared to just a few weeks ago.”
“As we go into spring, I believe that we will continue to see cases decrease,” he said.
As of Wednesday, Grayson County remained listed as a “red county” (with an incidence rate of 45.4) by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The county had also reported a total of 7,969 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
For more information about COVID-19, including vaccines, testing, and what to do if one tests positive for the virus, visit myhealthdepartment.org/virus or kycovid.ky.gov.
