Tuesday’s General Election has left a lasting impact on all levels of government, from the federal to the local level.
While around 250 of the 2,500 mailed out absentee ballots had not been returned on election night Tuesday, ballots cast early and on Election Day, as well as absentee ballots received by the Grayson County Clerk’s Office by Tuesday were tabulated.
Absentee ballots received by the Grayson County Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. on Friday were to be counted with those results set to be released shortly after.
The following results consist of all votes cast on Election Day, all early votes cast prior to Election Day in the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse, and all absentee ballots received by the county clerk’s office by Election Day.
Of Grayson County’s 18,878 registered voters, 12,029 cast ballots for 63.7% voter turnout in the county.
5,372 Grayson Countians voted straight Republican Party, while 863 voted straight Democratic Party in this year’s General Election.
The race to determine the Leitchfield City Council was a crucial one for many voters as three of the council’s six seats would be up for grabs.
Councilmembers Harold Miller and Kelly Stevenson did not seek reelection, and Dennie Fentress, who was appointed to his seat earlier this year following Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell’s resignation, previously said he would vacate the position following the November General Election.
As of Tuesday, the top six vote getters in the Leitchfield City Council race were Cottrell with 1,028, incumbent Margie Decker with 964, incumbent Billy Dallas 941, challenger Carl “Moon” Smith with 911, incumbent Clayton Miller with 897, and challenger Jessica Embry with 836.
The remaining candidates, in order of most votes, were Terri Haycraft with 772, Angela Gibson with 715, Joanne Deweese with 709, Stacey Kinkade Whitley with 700, and Charlie Elmore with 693.
In Clarkson, three of the current city commissioners will return to serve another term: Joyce Bell, Tara Sallee, and Bob Vincent all won reelection, receiving 176, 141, and 155 votes respectively. However, current Commissioner Robbie Richardson chose not to seek re-election, and, as of Tuesday, write-in candidate Michael Anderson had the fourth most votes (eight), followed by write-in candidate Ed Schott, who previously served on the commission and had received seven votes as of Tuesday evening.
In contrast, many familiar faces will return to their offices in January.
Grayson County Board of Education members Valeria Hayes, Alfreda Weedman, and Carolyn Thomason all ran unopposed, and each received 100% of the votes cast in their districts.
Caneyville City Commissioners Scott Majors, Deborah Embry, Mike Geary, and Janice Minton were also unopposed and will continue to serve on the Caneyville Commission. Geary was the top vote-getter, receiving 132 votes. He was followed by Majors with 130, Embry with 124, and Minton with 114.
Also at the local level, Republican Bill Dalton defeated Democrat David Strader to become the next Grayson County Constable for the 4th Magisterial District. Dalton received 1,404 votes (73.09%) to Strader’s 517 (26.91%).
At the state level, Republican incumbent state Sen. Steve Meredith received 82.27% of the votes cast in his district (the 5th Senatorial District) overall and 85% of the votes cast in Grayson County in this race to win reelection. In Grayson County, Meredith received 9,558 votes to Independent challenger John Whipple’s 900.
Republican incumbent state Rep. Samara Heavrin, who represents the 18th Representative District, also defeated Libertarian challenger Jacob Clark, receiving 83.11% of the votes cast in this race in total and 86.41% of the votes cast in Grayson County. Heavrin received 9,691 total votes in Grayson County to Clark’s 1,524.
Additionally, the majority of Kentuckians voted in favor of Constitutional Amendment 1, known as Marsy’s Law, which establishes certain rights for crime victims. Of the 1,794,928 votes cast in regards to this amendment, 63.26% voted in favor of the amendment while 36.74% voted against it. That result was reflected in Grayson County as 57.27% of Grayson County voters were in favor of the amendment, while 42.73% voted against it.
Kentuckians were, by majority, not in favor of Constitutional Amendment 2, which would have increased the term of commonwealth’s attorneys from six to eight years beginning in 2030 and the term of district court judges from four to eight years beginning in 2022, as well as require district judges to have at least eight years of legal experience rather than two. 68.96% of the 1,822,867 Kentuckians who cast votes in this choice voted against this amendment, with 31.04 voting in favor of it. That result was also reflected in Grayson County as 64.94% of Grayson County voters voted against it, and 35.06% were in favor of it.
At the federal level, in Grayson County, incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence received 78.90% of the votes cast in this race with 9,445 votes to Democratic challenger Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris’s 2,395.
Republican incumbent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell retained his seat following a decisive victory over Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. McConnell received 58.22% of the votes cast statewide to McGrath’s 37.79%. In Grayson County, McConnell received 71.69% of the votes cast in this race with 8,565 to McGrath’s 2,627.
Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie won reelection as well, receiving 81.30% of the vote in Grayson County and 71.26% of the overall votes in his district (Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District). In Grayson County, Guthrie received 9,610 votes to Democratic challenger Hank Linderman’s 1,911.
In total, Trump and Pence received 1,315,454 votes in Kentucky to Biden and Harris’s 750,597; McConnell received 1,222,746 votes to McGrath’s 793,729; and Guthrie received 253,168 votes to Linderman’s 92,293.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams issued the following statement in regards to Tuesday’s election:
“I’m proud of the millions of Kentuckians who defied a pandemic to participate in a historic election, and I’m grateful to the bipartisan coalition who worked with me — the Governor, the State Board of Elections, our tireless county clerks, and our heroic poll workers — over many months to make Kentucky’s election again a national model.”
