Kim Harrell, a rural mail carrier with the Leitchfield post office, on Monday became a member of an exclusive club: The Million Mile Club.
In recognition of her 35-year career with the United States Postal Service, Harrell received the Million Mile Award, signifying she has worked for 30 years without a preventable accident, as well as driven over 1 million miles.
Harrell started with the USPS in June of 1985 in Big Clifty and transferred to the Leitchfield post office in 1990. She has worked for the Leitchfield office ever since.
“I really like my job,” she said.
Harrell’s current route sees her drive 93 miles per day to deliver mail to around 580 mailboxes.
