A Grayson County man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges related to child sexual abuse material, the Kentucky State Police announced Friday morning.
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested 38-year-old Clayton R. Griffith on charges related to possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.
Griffith’s arrest was the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to a press release.
The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Leitchfield on Thursday, and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Griffith is currently charged with four counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.
Griffith was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than 26 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention, and community education.
The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
