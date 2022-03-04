Last Monday, Feb. 21 at approximately 1:23 p.m. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jarrod Mudd and Sheriff Norman Chaffins responded to the 11000 block of Owensboro Road on the report of an overturned truck.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered that 81-year-old Charles E. “Hawkeye” Stevenson, of Leitchfield, was deceased at the scene.
The initial investigation revealed that Stevenson had been driving a white 1993 Toyota pickup hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with scrap wood and was eastbound on KY 54 when the trailer began to sway from side to side causing the pickup to lose control.
The truck left the roadway on the westbound side and struck an earth embankment with its front end, spun counter-clockwise, and came to final rest in the ditch line on the westbound side facing west.
Upon impact, Stevenson was thrown to the passenger side and was partially ejected as the vehicle came to final rest on its passenger side, according to a news release.
He was pinned underneath when first responders arrived, and was pronounced dead at the scene. It did not appear that he was wearing a seatbelt.
The GCSO was assisted at the scene by Grayson County EMS, the Leitchfield Fire Department, the Falls of Rough Fire Department, and the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.
