The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently recognized three local officials for completing city governance training.
Leitchfield Chief Finance Officer Sabrina Whitaker received a KLC Level III award for Master of City Governance; Leitchfield Code Enforcement Officer Tyler Harrell received a Level I award for Achievement in City Governance; and Caneyville City Commissioner Scott Majors also received a KLC Level I award for Achievement in City Governance.
The awards are part of the KLC City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
“KLC is committed to helping local leaders continuously learn and grow,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “These awards, achieved through the KLC COTC program, are a testament to the fact that Leitchfield city officials are dedicated to ongoing education.”
Chaney also commended Majors for his achievement.
“Commissioner Majors’ award, achieved through the KLC COTC program, is testament to his dedication to ongoing education,” Chaney said.
The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.
The Level III Master of City Governance award requires a city official to attend 90 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.