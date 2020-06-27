Several area 2020 graduates from eight high schools and 26 Elizabethtown Community and Technical College students recently received a Central Kentucky Community Foundation Scholarship to attend the college.
CKCF began awarding this scholarship 56 years ago, when Elizabethtown Community College opened, to help students attend the new college. These scholarships represent $35,000 in awards.
The recipients from Grayson County High School are Addie Horn, daughter of Jeffrey Horn and Jennifer Whitsell, who plans to study nursing; Briley Napier, daughter of Jeremy Hardin and Natasha Nutt, who plans to study sports medicine; Holly Lykins, daughter of Anthony and Lisa Lykins, who plans to study sonography; Kenzie Willoughby, daughter of Garrett and Tiffany Willoughby, who plans to study elementary education; Mallory O’Neal, daughter of James O’Neal and Beth Childress, who plans to study pre-pharmaceutical medicine; and Matteson Milam, daughter of Matthew and Jennifer Milam, who plans to study nursing.
Among the current ECTC students receiving scholarships was Ruben Abelino, of Leitchfield, who is studying mechanical engineering.
“Through the generosity of our donors, students across our region can continue their education,” said Davette B. Swiney, President and CEO of CKCF. “Our scholarship program, Scholarship Central, is a great way to empower local students and show them the impact of philanthropy. It’s an honor to connect people to the causes they care about while helping people pursue their educational goals.”
Central Kentucky Community Foundation Scholarship for ECTC is part of the 170 scholarships being awarded by CKCF this year through Scholarship Central. The scholarships total nearly $322,000 and were awarded to 145 students from 17 high schools and four colleges in the region. All scholarship awards were announced during Celebrating Achievement, Central Kentucky Community Foundation’s scholarship awards program. You can watch it at https://youtu.be/qqlS2Y_XyKw.
To establish a scholarship fund or to find out more information on this scholarship and other scholarships available to students, go to http://ckcf4people.org/scholarship-overview.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.