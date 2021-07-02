The Grayson County Health Department on Wednesday announced that 38.26% of Grayson County’s population has been vaccinated for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, of Grayson County’s 26,178 residents, 10,016 have received a COVID-19 vaccination.
Of those 10,016 residents, 9,638 were 18 or older, and 3,450 were 65 years of age or older.
In an op-ed, “COVID is still a public health threat,” which can be read in full in next week’s edition of Grayson County News, Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Embry expressed concern about the low percentage of vaccinated individuals in the county.
“As a county, we have only vaccinated around 38% of our total population,” Embry said. “This is not enough to fight off variants like the Delta Variant. My greatest fear as summer fades to fall, and kids go back to school, is that we will once again be vulnerable...I want life to return to normal...However, the reality is not going away. We need more people to get vaccinated to finally win this war.”
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, contact the Grayson County Health Department at 270-259-3141 or visit grayson healthcenter.org/vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.