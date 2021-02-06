Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon announced this week that he was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors for the Kentucky County Attorneys Association (KCAA) on Jan. 1, 2021.
As a director, Logsdon joins seven other county attorneys from across the state in representing the interests and goals of the 120 county attorney offices and their staff in Kentucky.
“I was humbled by being appointed to this Board, and I will serve on it with the same amount of reverence that I serve with as County Attorney of my beloved home county,” said Logsdon.
Kentucky’s County Attorneys Association seeks to promote cooperation among Kentucky’s county attorneys to ensure strong and effective prosecution in Kentucky’s justice system; to help county attorneys provide sound advice and counsel to all county agencies and organizations they serve; and to ensure that the mutual interests of county attorneys, their communities, and the state of Kentucky are promoted in all matters.
— Submitted
