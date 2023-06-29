FRANKFORT — Legislation dealing with child abuse, drugs, gambling, mental health, gender services, education and many other topics took effect Thursday after being approved by the General Assembly earlier this year.

Lawmakers approved more than 170 bills during the 2023 session, and the Kentucky Constitution states new laws take effect 90 days after they adjourn, making June 29 the effective date for most measures. Exceptions are for bills with special effective dates, are general appropriation measures, or include emergency clauses which make them effective immediately upon becoming law.

