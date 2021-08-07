Grayson County Bluegrass Opry is pleased to announce that the Lost in the Backwoods band, of Clarkson, will be making its first ever appearance at the next Bluegrass Opry show on Friday night, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
The show will be held on the third floor of the old judicial building, located at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield. Please use the back entrance of the building and access the elevator or stairs. Handicapped parking is available. Admission to the show is free.
The Lost in the Backwoods band is a relatively new bluegrass group on the local scene. The band features the young Jenkins brothers, Paul, Jesse, and Caleb, along with their uncle, Joe Riggs. The band performs a variety of bluegrass, old country, and gospel music.
Also performing on the show will be the McDonald Road Band, of Leitchfield, the Backwoods Bluegrass Band, of Russellville, and the Shade Tree Musicians Band.
Remember, the Bluegrass Opry has changed its date and is now being held on the third Friday night of each month.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.