Leitchfield Police Chief David Riley, during Monday’s regular Leitchfield City Council meeting, reported on a number of personnel changes coming to his department.
With the Leitchfield Police Department’s (LPD) current detective, Kevin Smith, set to retire on July 31, a five-person panel has selected Ian Renfrow, the current school resource officer for Grayson County High School, to be the LPD’s new detective.
Additionally, with Renfrow leaving the high school, Chase Melton has been chosen as the new GCHS school resource officer starting after Spring Break.
Riley also announced that, following these personnel changes, as well as the recent retirement of Jeff Helvey and the upcoming April 8 departure of Tim Moutardier, the LPD has ramped up its recruitment efforts.
Riley said Taylor Wright has been hired as the LPD’s newest police officer, and he wishes to promote Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force Detective Jesse Townsend to the rank of sergeant in recognition of his work as the task force’s leading detective.
Wright will attend the police academy beginning in May, and officials are looking to hire an additional officer in the near future.
According to Riley, to help boost employee retention, the LPD is implementing new policies in which all new hires will be asked to sign three-year contracts to the agency, and the LPD’s detective will also, moving forward, receive the rank of sergeant. These efforts are important as the Kentucky state legislature has recently discussed legislation that would increase the annual starting pay for Kentucky state troopers by $15,000.
“We need to try to take care of all of our officers that we have right now,” Riley said. “I mean, they’re basically like gold...Everybody’s trying to grab them. You know, with KSP getting ($15,000) per trooper, it’s going to hurt a lot of smaller departments.”
Also on Monday, officials reported their findings regarding whether the city can feasibly restart its recycling program.
Leitchfield City Council members Billy Dallas, Jessica Embry and Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, (all of whom will also make up this year’s budget committee) were tasked by Mayor Rick Embry earlier this month with conducting a feasibility study to determine whether the city can financially support restarting its recycling program.
Dallas said Monday that he and Leitchfield Public Works Director Wesley Shull had called several areas to inquire about their recycling programs.
“Guys, we can make it work, I think,” Dallas said.
In response, Mayor Embry encouraged this year’s budget committee to make the program work in Leitchfield’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget.
“I think we’re all for recycling,” Mayor Embry said. “Like I said, you all are going to be on the budget committee, so the burden of proof will be on your all’s backs.”
In other business:
- Shull reminded the community that April 2 beginning at 8 a.m. is Spring Cleanup Day. Officials are encouraging the community to assist with this effort.
- Leitchfield Parks and Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman reported that the city has begun closing the James D. Beville Community Park at night from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson said this year’s Memorial Day ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 28, and placard carriers are needed.
