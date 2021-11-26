The Leitchfield Woman’s Club (LWC) is bringing back its Hometown Christmas home decorating contest this holiday season.
There is no cost to enter, and entries are open to Leitchfield residents who live within the city limits.
“Homes will be judged on overall decorative use of traditional Christmas decorations associated with a traditional Christmas,” according to a press release from the LWC.
Homes should be decorated by nightfall on Saturday, Dec. 4; however, changes or additions may be made until Saturday, Dec. 11. Only the outside front of the house and front property facing the road will be judged.
LWC will not publish the names of participants entering the contest; homes’ physical addresses will, however, be posted on LWC’s social media and/or other community media sources.
Homes professionally decorated and/or the use of inflatables are ineligible for judging.
Entry forms may currently be picked up at the Centre on Main, located at 425 South Main St. in Leitchfield, and a hard copy must be returned to the Centre on Main by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
Judging will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 18. Judges will be from outside of Grayson County. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third places, as well as one honorable mention.
For more information, message or call 270-589-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.