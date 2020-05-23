A Caneyville man was arrested on multiple charges after firing a gun at a real estate agent and her daughter last Thursday.
On May 14, at approximately 4:46 p.m., Grayson County Sheriff’s Dpty. Jason Luedke responded to Bratcher Lane in the Caneyville area where two females had called 9-1-1 to report that a man had shot at them and fled the scene.
Further investigation by Luedke revealed that a real estate agent and her daughter were showing a property located on Bratcher Lane when a man in a silver Ford Ranger pickup got out of his vehicle and approached them with a firearm and told them to get off his property.
The realtor tried to explain that they were just showing property down the road from their location, and, according to the women, they were actually parked along the side of the road in the right of way when the man yelled obscenities at them and then fired a shot into the driver’s side rear tire causing it to deflate.
Both women were still in the vehicle when he fired the shot, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
The man then fled the scene, and Constable Mark Stanton located the vehicle traveling south on Beaver Dam Road after its description was put out over the radio.
The vehicle was then located at a residence on Beaver Dam Road.
The suspect, 55-year-old Phillip E. Bratcher, of Caneyville, exited of the residence and immediately stated that he told them several times to get off his property, according to Chaffins.
Bratcher was taken into custody and transported to the Grayson County Detention Center. Currently, he is charged with wanton endangerment, first degree and criminal mischief, third degree.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending.
“Not that it matters, but the two women were not parked on anyone’s private property on Bratcher Lane and were actually alongside the roadway waiting to show a property for sale,” said Chaffins.
The mother and daughter were not injured.
