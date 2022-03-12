Grayson County Bluegrass Opry will feature three talented bluegrass bands on its monthly show on Friday night, March 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the third floor of the old Judicial Building, located at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield, behind the Leitchfield Fire Department.
Admission is free. Remember to use the back entrance of the building and access the elevator or stairs.
Free parking is available on all sides of the building.
Performing bands will include the Hickory Grove Band of Leitchfield, Shrimp N Grits band of Owensboro, and the Sassybrown Band.
— Submitted
