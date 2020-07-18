During a visit to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center on Thursday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addressed the federal government’s response to the coronavirus and encouraged all citizens to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“The coronavirus is obviously not over,” said McConnell to press and local health care and government officials in the hospital’s lobby.
Markings were placed on the floor encouraging social distancing, a practice McConnell is asking every American to do.
McConnell said that there has been a lot of discussion over whether the Governor can mandate wearing a mask, and, while he does not “have a dog in that fight,” he encourages everyone to wear one and practice social distancing, adding that he does not understand why the wearing of a mask has become a political issue.
“The coronavirus is not involved in American politics,” said McConnell.
The Senate Majority Leader said the federal government has pursued the development of a COVID-19 vaccine or multiple vaccines, which will ultimately determine when the pandemic ends, and officials are optimistic this will be achieved sooner than the typical vaccine.
However, McConnell notes that after a vaccine has been developed, this will not be the only immediate solution, as the number of necessary doses, not only in America but worldwide, will be great.
While he cannot say for sure when the need for masks and social distancing will end, McConnell said he is certain that, in order to get through the pandemic, everyone needs to wear a mask.
Also in his address, McConnell discussed the decision to pass the CARES Act, which he said was not an easy one, as, in total, it and additional bills seeking to address the COVID-19 pandemic have added about $3 trillion to the national debt, bringing the national debt to the size of the nation’s economy for the first time since World War II.
However, the federal government determined it was necessary to address the coronavirus, which ultimately led to the shutdown of the national economy.
McConnell said about $12 billion was brought into the state of Kentucky through the CARES Act, including through the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as individual cash payments provided to citizens.
Now, according to McConnell, the federal government is ready to begin work on the next “and almost certainly final rescue package” to address the coronavirus pandemic, which he said must include liability protection, as well as a focus on schools, health care, and jobs.
While he said it will be up to individual school districts to address the coming school year, McConnell encouraged all those who can figure out a way to have children in schools to do so, the costs of which the next care package should address.
“I do think we all know distance learning is not as good,” McConnell said.
TLRMC CEO Wayne Meriwether opened the event by recognizing elected officials in attendance and sharing his appreciation for Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins’ (who was not in attendance) message encouraging citizens to wear masks to protect themselves against COVID-19.
Meriwether also expressed his appreciation for McConnell for the passage of the CARES Act, which he said helped ensure the local hospital remained financially stable in light of less revenue and increased expectations on its employees to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
