Gail McCrady, a Grayson County High School English teacher, has passed the WKU Doctoral Qualifying Exam.
McCrady also serves as the school’s Dual Credit Coordinator, and is a professor at WKU, ECTC, SKY Tech, and Meade County ATC.
The three-part Ed.D. qualifying exam consisted of two separate research writing segments. One encompassing Leadership Ethics and Leading Groups or Teams; one regarding Education and Organizational Leadership with a specialized emphasis on Postsecondary Education. The exam also included two analyses of methods-based research pedagogy, with McCrady’s scores near high distinction.
The Western Kentucky University Institutional Review Board (IRB) has approved McCrady to advance to data collection for her dissertation on Response to Intervention (RTI) which she will present to the WKU Doctoral Educational Leadership Committee for future publication.
“I’m very honored to be validated after all these years of academic excellence in and out of the classroom, both personally and professionally,” she said. “I’ve always pushed my students, colleagues, as well as myself to expect nothing less than best. I hope my educational successes drive others to seek their own educational and professional goals and accomplishments.”
McCrady has been in education for 39 years, teaching English, Communication and Speech, and Journalism at GCHS for almost 27 years, plus two years at North Hardin in Radcliff. She also taught full-time English, Communication, and Training & Development at WKU for 10 years prior to her time at GCHS. She still holds professorships at four colleges today.
McCrady is the daughter of the late John R. and Diana Tomes. She is married to Kenny McCrady, and has two children, Hunter and Hannah, all of Caneyville.
— Submitted
