McDonald Road, a popular bluegrass band from Leitchfield, will be appearing at the next show of the Grayson County Bluegrass Opry on Friday night, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
The show will be held at the old judicial building, located at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield, on the third floor. Free parking is available on all sides of the building. Please use the back entrance of the building and access the elevator or stairs. Admission to the show is free. Spectators are encouraged to wear masks because of the coronavirus.
A veteran bluegrass group, the McDonald Road band has been performing in Western Kentucky for over 20 years. The group performs a variety of traditional and contemporary bluegrass music, and also excels at singing gospel music in four-part harmony. The band features Bryan England on dobro, Roger Dermitt on guitar, Leon Davis on mandolin, Danny Woosley on banjo, Carey Sego on guitar, Alex Hazelwood on fiddle, and Myron Weedman on bass.
Also performing on the Dec. 17 show will be the Hickory Grove band, of Leitchfield, and another band to be announced soon.
— Submitted
