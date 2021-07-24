A Leitchfield McDonald’s employee received the gift of a lifetime from his employers this spring.
Nehemiah Williams, an employee of the Leitchfield McDonald’s restaurant since 2017, had shared with his employers on several occasions that he would love to visit his family in Liberia, Africa.
Currently 23 years old, Williams had not been home to see his birthparents in Africa since he first arrived in Breckinridge County, Kentucky eight years ago, according to Leitchfield McDonald’s Supervisor Brooke Cox.
While the rest of Williams’ family is still in Africa, he had the opportunity to come to the United States when a missionary team visited his hometown and came to know his family personally. The missionary family offered Williams an opportunity to come live in the U.S. with them, and he accepted.
One day, one of Williams’ supervisors overheard him speaking to his mother in Liberia during his break and discussing how much he missed her, and, upon hearing Williams’ story, Tom Burrell, owner and operator of the Leitchfield McDonald’s, and the leadership team used airplane miles to send Williams to his homeland with travel and spending money the following month for a long visit.⠀⠀⠀⠀
During the celebration, the McDonald’s team was also able to surprise Williams’ father in Africa.
“We were able to get him on video chat, and Nehemiah was able to tell him he would be coming home soon,” officials said in a statement on the MyDonald’s Facebook page. “This was an emotional moment for us all.”⠀⠀⠀⠀
Cox said Williams was overjoyed that he was going to be able to go home and visit his family, “and it meant so much to us to see him go home and see his family. Family is really an important part of our organization. We take a lot of pride in making sure our employees know their families are important.”
“I was overwhelmed by excitement, emotional, and felt like ‘Thank you’ wasn’t enough for what McDonald’s did for me,” Williams said of the trip, which took place from March 28 through April 16.
